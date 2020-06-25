India today saw yet another record upsurge in new coronavirus cases with 16,922 fresh infections and announced that all of New Delhi’s 29 million residents could have health checks.

Officials will go door-to-door through the entire city’s affluent apartment complexes and its vast slums to check every resident and simply take records of any symptoms.

The exercise will be completed by July 6, based on a plan issued by the government of New Delhi, the worst-hit city in the united states with 70,390 confirmed cases.

Although India has now a total of 473,105 infections, its number of deaths – rising by 418 on Thursday – remains relatively low, with a total fatalities at 14,894.

Relatives pay their last respects to a individual who died as a result of coronavirus infection at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday

Police will undoubtedly be deployed to enforce physical distancing preventing the mixing of the people inside a lot more than 200 containment zones in the capital, where large clusters of cases have been confirmed. CCTV or drone monitoring will also be used.

Police will have to ensure strict perimeter control and ‘absolute restriction of outward and inward movement of the population,’ the city government said.

New Delhi’s government has projected that cases in the capital area alone could expand to more than half a million by late July, and is considering overtaking luxury hotels and stadiums to convert into field hospitals.

Armed forces personnel are providing health care bills and awareness of coronavirus patients kept in railroad coaches that have been converted into medical wards at nine locations in the capital.

The Health Ministry said it has ramped up testing to more than 200,000 each day across the country, raising the total number of samples tested to date to not quite 7.3 million.

With cases expected to keep rising the army has been being drafted into help treat victims, including staffing a new 10,000-bed hospital in the main city.

New Delhi officials estimate it has 550,000 COVID-19 cases by the conclusion of July, and will require 150,000 beds at the same time.

India now has the fourth-highest coronavirus case total on the planet, behind only the US, Brazil and Russia (pictured, a coronavirus victim is taken fully to be burned in New Delhi)

India has a total of 14,467 deaths from the virus, still far behind European countries such as the UK, France, Spain and Italy, but is gaining to them rapidly

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that a new federal government order to simply take every positive patient to an assessment centre instead of evaluating them at home was stretching already limited resources.

‘Our ambulance system, our medical system is under pressure now. Today, we have been having to simply take patients in buses,’ Sisodia said. ‘This (rule) is creating chaos in New Delhi.’

The western state of Maharashtra remains the most-affected in India, accounting for 139,010 cases – around a third of the full total.

Another 6,531 people have died in hawaii, almost half of India’s total.

New Delhi has drafted in the army to help treat its growing number of coronavirus patients, including opening a 10,000-bed hospital

The hospital is being built inside a religious centre in the main city and is a result of open a few weeks, almost doubling New Delhi’s coronavirus bed capacity

India went into country-wide lockdown of its 1.4 billion population on March 24, which remains the largest lockdown applied throughout the pandemic currently.

The lockdown was announced with little warning, causing chaos in large cities with millions of migrant workers scrambling to get a way home.

Measures have already been credited with helping decrease the growth of herpes, but have failed to squash the peak of infections as they did in Europe.

Faced with a huge spike in unemployment and a tanking economy, the government began a phased reopening of the country on June 8.

India now gets the fourth-highest number of coronavirus cases all over the world, having leap-frogged Britain’s total on June 12.

However, India’s cases per million remain below the figures of the UK, Belgium and the United States.

The US still has the most cases on the planet at 2.3million, accompanied by Brazil with 1.1million and Russia with 606,043.