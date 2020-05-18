India reports over 5,000 new coronavirus cases in largest single-day spike – Panorama

India recorded 5,242 new cases of Covid-19 in the previous 24 hours — the nation’s largest single-day spike in confirmed infections, in line with CNN.

The complete variety of confirmed cases in the nation stands at 96,169, together with 3,029 deaths, in line with India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The state of Maharashtra — residence to Mumbai — has reported essentially the most cases, with 33,053 infections and 1,198 deaths.

India says it has ramped up its testing capability and thus far, greater than 2.Three million folks have been examined throughout the nation, in line with the Indian Council of Medical Research.

On Sunday, India introduced it was extending its lockdown till the tip of the month.