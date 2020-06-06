India records biggest one-day surge in coronavirus cases – Panorama

India surpassed Italy because the sixth worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic after one other biggest single-day spike in confirmed infections, The Associated Press reported.

The Health Ministry reported 9,887 new cases on Saturday, bringing the whole to 236,657, the supply mentioned.

Most of the brand new cases are in rural areas following the return of a whole lot of 1000’s of migrant staff who left cities and cities after the lockdown in late March.

The lockdown is now largely being enforced in excessive-danger areas whereas authorities have partially restored prepare companies and home flights and allowed outlets and manufacturing to reopen. Shopping malls and spiritual locations are attributable to open on Monday with restrictions to keep away from giant gatherings.