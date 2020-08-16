India rape: Two men arrested for 13-year-old’s rape and murder



Rapes have actually continued unabated regardless of a modification of India’s rape laws





A 13-year-old lady has actually been raped and killed in India.

Her body was discovered in a sugarcane field in northern Uttar Pradesh state, authorities stated onSaturday Two neighbours in the town have actually been arrested.

Police have actually rejected the dad’s account that his child had actually had her eyes gouged out and her tongue cut.

Rape and sexual violence have actually been under the spotlight in India because the 2012 gang rape and murder of a girl on a bus in the capital,Delhi

That attack caused big demonstrations and modifications to the nation’s rape laws, however there has actually been no indication of criminal activities versus ladies and ladies easing off.

According to current criminal offense figures, every 4th rape victim in India is a kid. In a frustrating variety of rape cases, the victims understand the criminals.

The most current event took place late on Friday in Pakaria town in the Lakhimpur Kheri district, authorities stated.

The household went browsing for their child after she stopped working to return from a.