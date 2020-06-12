India pull out of Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe tours due to coronavirus concerns | Cricket News





The BCCI says it “will not rush into any decision” on India’s return to cricket

India decided not to tour Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe “owing to the current threat of COVID-19”.

With plans in position for Test cricket to return with a ‘bio-secure’ series between England and the West Indies the following month and positive signs in Australia and New Zealand, the news represents a setback for the sport’s get back.

India were due to play three one-day internationals and three Twenty20s against Sri Lanka before three ODIs in Zimbabwe in August, but decided conditions aren’t yet safe for their players to produce a full get back to group training.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement: “The Indian Cricket Team will not travel to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe owing to the existing threat of COVID-19.

0:39 West Indies captain Jason Holder says cricket’s focus ought to be on finding ways to tackle racism West Indies captain Jason Holder says cricket’s focus should be on finding ways to tackle racism

“Team India was originally scheduled to travel to the island nation from 24th June 2020 for three ODIs so when many T20Is and to Zimbabwe for a series comprising three ODIs starting 22nd August 2020.

“The BCCI will conduct a camp because of its contracted players only when it’s completely safe to train outdoors.

“The BCCI is determined to take steps towards the resumption of international and domestic cricket, but it will not rush into any decision that will jeopardise the efforts put in by the Central and State governments and several other respective agencies in containing the spread of the coronavirus. The BCCI will continue to study and evaluate the changing situation.”