India policeman’s TikTok video helps family find missing father

This TikTok video helped R Venkateshwarlu’s family find him





A TikTok video meant to encourage folks to assist the poor had an unintended consequence when it succeeded in reuniting a person together with his family.

R Venkateshwarlu, who had been missing for 2 years, was seen within the video filmed underneath a flyover 2,000km (1,242 miles) away from his dwelling in Telangana.

A buddy alerted the family who then contacted police within the northern state of Punjab to assist reunite them.

“I burst into tears when I first saw him,” his son informed BBC Telugu.

How did he go missing?

R Venkateshwarlu, who has listening to and speech difficulties, had lived all his life in a village within the southern state of Telangana. He has a spouse and 5 youngsters and was employed as a labourer.

In April 2018, he boarded a truck to go to a different village for work.

“My father fell asleep and the truck driver didn’t know he was there. Several kilometres later, the driver realised my father was in the truck and so he dropped him off on the middle of the road and left him there,” his son, R Peddiraju, informed the BBC.

Image caption



The family had been reunited after two years





Alone on an unfamiliar highway, Mr Venkateshwarlu hoped to hitchhike dwelling, and ultimately discovered one other truck keen to present him a experience. But many hours later, he realised the automobile was travelling in the other way.

That driver dropped him off in Ludhiana, a big industrial metropolis distant within the northern state of Punjab. Mr Venkateshwarlu ended up dwelling on meals donations from locals. His communication issues had been compounded by the actual fact he would not perceive Punjabi.

His family, in the meantime, tried to find him with the assistance of native police in Telangana – however drew a clean.

How was he discovered?

It was a fortunate coincidence.

Ever since India went into lockdown to curb the unfold of Covid-19, Punjab police constable Ajaib Singh had been going round Ludhiana to donate meals and important objects to migrant employees and the poor.

His TikTok channel, which has greater than 800,000 followers, options movies of charitable acts throughout the lockdown.

In one in all his movies uploaded in March, Mr Singh is seen distributing meals to folks dwelling underneath a flyover in Ludhiana.

In Telangana, a buddy of Mr Peddiraju who watched the video thought he recognised Mr Venkateshwarlu in it and alerted his family.

They acquired in contact with the Ludhiana police who then tracked down Mr Venkateshwarlu and acquired him on the cellphone to his son.

Image caption



R Venkateshwarlu (second from proper), seen right here with police in Ludhiana





“We both burst into tears when we first saw each other. He asked me to come and take him home, signalling in his own way,” his son mentioned.

Police advised he go and see his father as soon as the lockdown was over.

“But we couldn’t wait that long to see him so we managed to get a permit that would allow me to travel across states,” Mr Peddiraju mentioned.

Within every week, he was in Ludhiana together with his father. They acquired again to their village on Tuesday night.

“This is the first time that our father stayed away from us for this long. He lived only on rotis for the last two years, which he was not used to,” his son mentioned.

“The first thing we’ll do now is feed him homemade hot rice.”