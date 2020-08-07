India now has more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases

On Friday, India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revealed that it has tape-recorded more than 2,027,000 confirmed cases, consisting of 41,585 deaths.
The increasing caseload sees India end up being just the 3rd nation to report more than 2 million cases, behind the United States– which has seen almost 4.9 million cases– and Brazil, which has tape-recorded more than 2.9 million, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).
After at first appearing to have actually suppressed the spread of the infection, India, the world’s 2nd most populated country, has had a hard time to deal with the fast-expanding break out.
The infection has likewise struck celebs, consisting of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, among India’s most popular stars. The 77- year-old revealed Sunday that he has been released from health center after a three-week stay.
But …