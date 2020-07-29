India is blocking more apps in the wake of the TikTok ban

“Although the decision is based on the fact the new apps are the clones of the previously banned apps, we believe that this signals a strong intent from the Indian government’s point of view on their stand about data security and privacy,” stated Tarun Pathak, associate director at CounterpointResearch “This will surely open up a lot of discussion about other apps as well.”

The relocations are the newest indication of degeneration in the India-China relationship. Last week, India limited nearby nations from bidding on public agreements, pointing out “grounds of defense of India” and “national security.” The constraints, which took exemptions for Bangladesh, Myanmar and Nepal, were mostly deemed targeted atChina

Geopolitical stress in between the 2 nations continue to intensify after fatal border clashes last month left a minimum of 20 Indian soldiers dead. Many Indians have actually required a boycott of Chinese products and services, especially from China’s dominant tech market.

Beijing pressed back on the pressure project, getting in touch with India “to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of international investors, including Chinese companies,” a representative for China’s Foreign Ministry stated in a declaration to CNNBusiness

The Indian federal government ought to “create a fair, just and non-discriminatory environment for economic and trade cooperation between China and India,” the declaration included.

— Shawn Deng added to this report.