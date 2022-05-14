India has banned the export of wheat from the country, the decision enters into force immediately, said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of India.

“The decision was made within the framework of measures aimed at curbing inflation in the domestic market, taking into account the sharp rise in world wheat prices, which is due to many factors,” the ministry said in a statement.

It should be noted that in March, India announced its intention to take appropriate steps to become the world’s leading grain exporter, but due to a number of problems, including the extremely hot weather in the grain-growing regions, India has changed its mind due to fears that will not be able to meet the demand of the domestic market.