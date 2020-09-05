India defense ministry says agreed with China to ease tension on border By Reuters

Both nations agreed that “neither side should take any further action that could either complicate the situation or escalate matters in the border areas,” the declaration from India’s defense ministry stated.

BRAND-NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India stated on Saturday it had agreed with China to pursue decreasing stress along their objected to border, following a conference of the defense ministers of both nations.

