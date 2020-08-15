India cricket legend MS Dhoni announces retirement from international competition

Dhoni made his launching with India in 2004, where he ultimately ended up being the captain, leading India to the inaugural World Twenty20 title in 2007, along with the 2011 World Cup and the 2013Champions Trophy

In a post on Instagram , the wicketkeeper stated, “Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”

The 39-year-old scored 10,773 one-day international (ODI) runs– the 11th greatest tally in history– in 350 video games.

He likewise played 90 Tests, scoring 4,876 Test runs and assisting India to the cloud nine rankings prior to retiring from test cricket in 2014. He played 98 T20s too.

He captained India in a record 322 international matches and his 110 ODI wins in charge is 2nd just to Australia’s Ricky Ponting’s 165. Dhoni likewise won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 3 times withChennai Super Kings Many in the cricketing neighborhood paid their aspects to Dhoni on social networks, consisting of existing India captainVirat Kohli “Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you’ve gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more,” Kohli said on Twitter. “What you have actually provided for the nation will constantly stay in everybody’s heart, however the shared regard and heat I’ve got from you will constantly remain in …

