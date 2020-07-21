India coronavirus: Nearly one in four in Delhi had Covid-19, study says

Image copyright

Nearly one in four residents in India’s capital, Delhi, has been exposed to coronavirus infection, antibody tests on a random sample of men and women suggest.

The government survey said 23.48% of the 21,387 people whose blood samples were tested had Covid-19 antibodies.

It implies that infections in the city are much more widespread than the amount of confirmed cases indicates.

Delhi has up to now recorded 123,747 cases, equivalent to significantly less than 1% of its citizenry of 19.8 million.

At 23.44%, the amount of infections could be 4.65 million in a city that size. A government press release says the huge difference shows that “a large number of infected persons remain asymptomatic”.

It even says the figure of 23.48% may be too low because Delhi has several pockets of dense population. But it adds that “a significant proportion of the population is still vulnerable” and all safety measures must certanly be strictly followed.

Experts say the study, the first of its kind in India, is crucial as it will help authorities understand the spread of the virus better.

It will guide them towards better distribution of testing facilities as well as help in coming up with area-specific containment policies.

Delhi has been one of the worst-hit cities in India and saw a chronic shortage of hospital beds in the very first two weeks of June.

But hospital infrastructure has been improved ever since then and the amount of daily cases has also fallen.

The capital has recorded 1,200 to 1,600 new cases a day in the past fourteen days – about 50 % of its daily count in the past week of June.

And on Monday, the city recorded only 954 cases.

The sharp fall in the amount of cases could be attributed to increased testing, tracing, containment and isolation.

The city has additionally registered a fall in the number of fatalities.