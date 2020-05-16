India coronavirus lockdown: Road accident kills 24 migrant workers

Image copyright

Reuters Image caption



Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the households of these killed





At least 24 migrant workers making an attempt to return dwelling throughout a nationwide lockdown have been killed in a crash between two lorries in northern India.

The accident occurred within the Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh state early on Saturday, when one of many lorries hit one other parked at a roadside cafe.

Most of the workers have been reportedly from the western states of Jharkhand and West Bengal.

The authorities imposed a lockdown on 24 March to comprise the brand new coronavirus.

The transfer has brought about financial disruption throughout the nation and left thousands and thousands of migrant workers who depend on every day wages to outlive stranded with no cash.

Many determined to return to their dwelling states from large cities have been strolling a whole lot of kilometres or hitching rides on items lorries, relatively than ready for areas on the particular bus and prepare companies organised by the federal government.

Media playback is unsupported in your gadget Media caption One man instructed the BBC’s Salman Ravi he was strolling barefoot to Madhya Pradesh

Dozens have been killed in highway and rail accidents.

Earlier this week, six died after they have been run over by a bus on a freeway within the Muzafarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

And on 8 May, a freight prepare killed 16 who had stopped to relaxation alongside some railway tracks close to the city of Aurangabad in Maharashtra state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the households of these killed on Saturday, and wished the 36 others who have been injured a speedy restoration.

“The accident in Auraiya… is very tragic,” he wrote on Twitter. “The government is carrying out relief work in full swing.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered officers to make sure the injured have been supplied with medical care and to establish the reason for the accident.

The chief of the regional Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav, accused the federal government of negligence in its dealing with of the scenario for migrant workers.

“Such accidents are not deaths, but murders,” he tweeted.