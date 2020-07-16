India coronavirus: Kuwait’s new expat bill has Indians worried

Image copyright

There are nearly a million Indian expats in this tiny emirate nestled between Iraq and Saudi Arabia.





Pratik Desai, a chief executive with engineering giant Larsen and Turbo has been surviving in Kuwait going back 25 years.

But his future looks uncertain after having a bill to lessen the number of foreign workers in Kuwait has been partially approved.

The bill has been cleared by the legal and legislative committee of the national assembly of Kuwait, but it needs the government’s approval to become law.

If that happens, Mr Desai so that as many as 800,000 Indians could possibly be forced to leave Kuwait. Expats currently form 70% of the Gulf country’s population of four million. The bill aims to create that number down to 30%.

Indians, who form the greatest expat community, are likely to be the worst affected.

Experts say the move seems to have been triggered by a slowdown in Kuwait’s economy and a rising demand for jobs among locals.

According to local media, Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah said the lot of foreign workers was a “big imbalance”, adding that “we have a future challenge to address this imbalance”.

Apart from Indians, expats from Pakistan, Philippines, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Egypt is likewise affected.

India received nearly $4.6 billion in remittances from Kuwait in 2017





The Indian government says it has already initiated discussions with Kuwait concerning the bill.

“The Indian community is well-regarded in Kuwait and elsewhere in the Gulf region and their contributions are well recognised. We have shared our expectations and Kuwait’s decision will take that into account,” said Anurag Srivastava, India’s foreign ministry spokesperson.

Mr Desai says it’s not nearly losing work, but being forced to relocate to India.

“When you live in one place for so long, you develop an emotional attachment,” he says. “It will affect me emotionally more than financially.”

Nearly 300,000 Indians work in Kuwait's domestic sector





Kuwait can be one of the top sources of foreign remittances for India. Indians living there sent not exactly $4.6bn in remittances in 2017, according to Pew Research Centre data.

Nearly 300,000 Indians work in the country’s domestic sector as drivers, cooks and caretakers. And many say that it will not be easy to fill these vacancies locally.

Kuwait’s decision has been sparked with a decline in global crude oil prices, which has severely impacted its oil-dependent economy.

For now, the bill proposal has been sent to still another committee to produce a comprehensive plan. Kuwait’s assembly is also awaiting the government’s opinion on the issue, Kuwait Times, an English-language daily newspaper in the Arabian Gulf region, reported.

But will this become a law? Experts are sceptical.

“Right from 1972 when Indians have been planning to Kuwait, we now have heard this so often – [that] whenever there’s a fall in oil prices, they make an effort to trim the expatriate numbers. Indians, being in good sized quantities, become the headline.” Dr A K Pasha, professor at the Centre for West Asian Studies at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, told the BBC.

Dr Pasha adds that Indians have contributed immensely in building Kuwait’s infrastructure and cannot be trashed.

“Without expatriates, they will not be able to sustain the kind of life the locals have been leading because many of the works which expats do, the locals are unwilling or reluctant to do.”

Dr Pasha believes that when foreign workers leave, the expansion of infrastructure, such as for instance housing projects, will decelerate given the fall in oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.

“Non-skilled labour will be affected to a certain extent. But they will still be needed on a long-term basis to sustain and maintain the infrastructure,” that he says.

Others also genuinely believe that drastically cutting the number of expats in perhaps not practical.

“It is practically impossible to work with just 200,000 Indians here and send 800,000 home,” Kaizar Shakir, a chartered accountant who works with an architectural engineering firm in Kuwait, told the BBC.

“I don’t think this bill will be implemented. The Kuwait government is very sensitive about Indians and will not ask them to leave.”

But other experts genuinely believe that the government is under pressure amid rising unemployment.

There you will find Kuwaitis who study abroad, but now desire to come back to their country to work.

And that puts skilled jobs at risk too, says Brian Thomas, an Indian expat accountant in Kuwait.

“If [Kuwaiti graduates] can not find work here, then where else?” that he says.

“They only want white-collar jobs. You’ll mostly never find a Kuwaiti working as a technician. I am working in finance. My job is more at risk,” he says.