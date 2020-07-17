Image copyright

India’s capital, Delhi, has seen a sharp dip in coronavirus case numbers in recent weeks. Is one of the country’s biggest hotspots actually near flattening the curve? Aparna Alluri realizes more.

Two weeks ago, Delhi was scrambling to fight a pandemic that seemed to be spiralling uncontrollable.

June was a terrible month for the town – with record surges almost every day, it accounted for most of case load in the administrative centre territory around that point. Overrun labs and public hospitals added to the chaos and anxiety – as did conflicting information from hawaii and central governments.

By the end of the month, Delhi responded with a flurry of measures, from door-to-door health check-ups to increased testing, with the use of antigen tests, which are rapid but less reliable compared to more widely-used RT-PCR tests.

These efforts seem to be settling, says K Srinath Reddy, president of the Public Health Foundation of India and person in the national Covid-19 taskforce.

Delhi’s daily case count has been dropping sharply, even as testing remains consistent.

This week it has recorded 1,200 to 1,600 new cases a day – about half of its daily count within the last week of June, when it was reporting more than 3,000 new cases each day.

While Maharashtra, hawaii with the best case load, continues to see a rise, Tamil Nadu, also an important hotspot, is seeing a far more gradual decline in daily case numbers.

As far as the problem in Delhi goes, Prof Reddy is cautious. “There are two explanations. One is that is a genuine fall [in cases]. The other is that some of this is actually the result of the fact they are employing a lot of antigen tests.”

That is, if antigen tests take into account most of Delhi’s increased testing rates, they might be missing lots of cases, driving the case numbers down.

Delhi’s increased testing has meant more isolation wards





Antigen tests are fast – they give results in minutes, unlike the RT-PCR test, which is longer, more complex and takes hours to generate an outcome.

The essential difference involving the two is that they search for different parts of the herpes virus as proof illness. The antigen test looks for viral proteins whose presence is taken as proof of infection. But their absence will not mean the individual is not infected. The RT-PCR test, however, looks for the RNA of the virus, which is really a far more reliable indicator.

In fact, India’s current testing guidelines require that anybody who tests negative for the virus should be retested having an RT-PCR kit.

So the question is how many tests of each kind is Delhi doing, and is everybody being retested? That data is not publicly available, leaving experts wondering how much of Delhi’s “turnaround” could be the consequence of a poor testing strategy.

“I am inclined to believe there is a drop in cases, an observation that is bolstered by the falling deaths,” says Prof Reddy.

Delhi’s reported Covid-19 daily deaths have fallen from 62 at the end of June to 41 earlier in the day this week. It has dipped below even Tamil Nadu, which includes consistently reported fewer Covid-19 deaths than Delhi or Maharashtra considering that the pandemic began.

While most experts, including Prof Reddy, agree totally that deaths are increasingly being under-reported, that he says there’s absolutely no reason to assume more deaths are increasingly being under-reported now than before.

Experts see deaths as the second-best measure after confirmed cases, given the inconsistency of testing data.

Prof Reddy also points to the fact the Delhi government has brought concrete steps that could explain a fall in cases to some degree, aside from the extent of testing with antigen kits.

“There is more emphasis on public health, more household visits, more testing, better public communication,” that he says.

“The public alarm helped, and there is a lot more energy in the system, and much better co-ordination between the centre and the state.”

But at the same time, he says, it’s too early to call this a turnaround. Only a continued drop in numbers – both cases and deaths – would count as proof a promising sign.

Instead, he adds, the focus should be on improving hospital admissions and access to speedy treatment to lessen deaths. “That will also give confidence to people to self-report if they have symptoms.”

But Delhi may possibly not be the focus of attention for too much time as cases are rising fast in other parts of the country.

Southern states such as Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are seeing a few of the steepest rises. Telangana too saw an immediate rise in cases until recently, but its testing has been inconsistent.

Tamil Nadu’s dip in cases could be the result of a strict state-wide lockdown for a fortnight but it also has one of the country’s highest testing rates, and it’s really only using RT-PCR kits.

“During the lockdown, they had fever camps, suspected cases were referred to testing centres, transportation was provided,” says Manoj Murhekar, director of the National Institute of Epidemiology in Chennai (Madras), the state’s capital.

“But it’s too early to say if this trend will continue,” he adds.

Closed shops in Bangalore in Karnataka, which along with Tamil Nadu includes a strict local lockdown





Maharashtra continues to see a rise in daily case numbers – its capital city, Mumbai, has started to register a gradual decline, but surrounding districts, such as Thane, and Pune as well as other cities in the state are seeing spikes.

“After the lockdown, the movement of people was much more than what the government anticipated,” says Subhash R Salunke, an adviser to the state government on its Covid-19 response.

“But my worry is the deaths.”

With more than 10,900 deaths, Maharashtra has more Covid-19 fatalities than any state in India – and deaths have already been rising too.

“You will see a downward trend in Mumbai definitely,” Dr Salunke says. “But this is not going to be over soon.”

Data and analysis by Shadab Nazmi and Aparna Alluri

Charts by Becky Dale