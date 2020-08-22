India coronavirus cases jump by record as tally nears 3 million By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Coronavirus illness (COVID-19) break out in New Delhi



MUMBAI (Reuters) – India reported a record day-to-day jump of coronavirus infections on Saturday, bringing the overall near 3 million and stacking pressure on authorities to suppress substantial events as a significant spiritual celebration started.

The 69,878 brand-new infections – the 4th straight day above 60,000 – take India’s overall cases to 2.98 million, behind just the United States andBrazil COVID-19 deaths increased by 945 to 55,794, information from the federal health ministry revealed.

For the majority of western India, specifically the monetary capital Mumbai, the 11-day celebration of Hindu elephant-headed god Ganesh is normally commemorated with huge public events.

Cases have actually plateaued in Mumbai, which now averages simply above 1,000 a day and has actually taped more than 134,000 in overall. But rigorous pandemic policies have actually indicated the celebration season, which starts this month, has actually been drab.