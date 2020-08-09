India begins examination of plane’s black box after deadly crash By Reuters

©Reuters A security authorities checks the website where a traveler aircraft crashed when it overshot the runway at the Calicut International Airport in Karipur



By Aditi Shah

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Indian private investigators on Sunday started taking a look at the black box of a Boeing-737 that overshot a runway on its 2nd effort, killing 18 individuals in the nation’s worst air travel mishap in a years.

The Air India Express aircraft, which was repatriating Indians stranded in Dubai due to the coronavirus pandemic, overshot the runway of the Calicut International Airport in heavy rain near the southern city of Kozhikode on Friday.

The airplane fell under a valley and broke in half.

In an interview with Reuters partner RECTUM on Sunday, Arun Kumar, head of India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation, stated the nation would open the recuperated records to worldwide private investigators, in addition to producer Boeing (N:-RRB-.

“Only after conducting a thorough and unbiased probe, can we tell what exactly happened,” Kumar stated.

The 2,700 metre runway at the airport is referred to as a “table-top”, an air travel term for runways with high drops at one or both ends.

They leave little space for mistake must a pilot overshoot the runway, either through human mistake or mechanical failure.

