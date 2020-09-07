India becomes second-worst-hit country by coronavirus: Live news | News

India’s health ministry reported another daily record of 90,802 cases on Monday, bringing the total to over 4.2 million and overtaking Brazil to become the second-hardest-hit country.

COVID-19 cases are rising in 22 of the states in the US, according to a Reuters analysis, as the country celebrates its end-of-summer Labor Day weekend.

The world’s coronavirus cases have hit 27.1 million, more than 18.1 million people have recovered and more than 883,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

At least 200 UN staff have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Syria, according to a leaked document, as the organisation steps up efforts to contain the spread of the disease in the war-torn country.

Here are the latest updates:

Monday, September 7

10:20 GMT – Nigerian doctors begin strike over pay, facilities

Nigerian doctors in state-run hospitals began an indefinite strike on Monday to demand a pay rise, better welfare and adequate facilities, union leaders said.

The industrial action by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), which represents some 40 percent of doctors, is the latest in a string of stoppages by medics to hit Africa’s most populous nation as it struggles to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

09:54 GMT – Partial return for New Delhi urban trains as virus surges

Delhi Metro trains resumed operations after five months as India’s coronavirus cases surged to 4.2 million, the second-highest confirmed total in the world.

Only…