India bans 47 more Chinese apps, 275+ apps including PUBG Mobile on the radar

After prohibiting 59 Chinese apps including Tiktok and Clean Master, the Government of India (GOI) has actually proceeded and prohibited 47 moreapps These are stated to be clones of the apps in the earlier restriction list. Further, the federal government is examining another 275+ apps with Chinese connections for any offense of “national security and user privacy”.

According to a report from News18, the GOI launched an order on Friday that prohibited 47 more apps with Chinese connections. The list consists of TikTok Lite, Helo Lite, ShareIt Lite, Bigo Lite, andmore These are reported to be practical clones of the apps that were prohibited previously in June.

Separately, a report from Economic Times states that the GOI has actually drawn a list of over 275 apps with Chinese connections. These are being analyzed for any offense of“national security and user privacy” The list of apps consist of PUBG Mobile, Ludo World, Zili and 13 more apps by Xiaomi, Resso, Ulike, AliExpress andmore These apps have not been prohibited yet. However, according to the report, a few of them have actually been red-flagged due to security factors.