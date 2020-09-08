India alerts China amid reports of ‘abduction’ on Himalayan border

India’s Minister of State for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, who is also member of parliament for the north eastern border state of Arunachal Pradesh, said on Twitter that a “hotline message” had been sent from the Indian army to its Chinese counterparts over reports in the Indian media that five men hunting near the border were allegedly detained by Chinese troops.

Keni Bagra, superintendent of police for Upper Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh, told CNN that five people had reportedly gone missing, with talk among the local community that China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) “may have abducted or kidnapped them.”

However, Bagra said that relatives of the missing individuals had not filed a formal complaint or report, and little “concrete details” were available.

“Since that incident occurred near the LAC, it is beyond the reach of district administration or the police,” he added. “The local sources (family and friends) have made that allegation — the relatives said that most probably the PLA army has taken them away. I have sent the officer in-charge to interact with the relatives. They are reluctant to talk about this.”

He said it was possible the individuals may have wandered across the border by accident. Arunachal Pradesh, which has a population of roughly 1.4 million, is home to a…

