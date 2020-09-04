Independent Tribunal Launched to Judge Claims of Mass Atrocities Crimes in Xinjiang

The one-time prosecutor of ex-Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic on Friday launched an independent tribunal to judge allegations of mass atrocities crimes committed against Uyghur and other Muslim minorities in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR).

Sir Geoffrey Nice, a U.K.-based human rights attorney who in 2002 led the prosecution’s case linking atrocities to Milosevic at the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia in The Hague, agreed to chair the “Uyghur Tribunal” in response to a June request by Dolkun Isa, head of the Munich-based World Uyghur Congress exile group, the tribunal said in a statement.

Established in cooperation with the Coalition for Genocide Response, the tribunal will investigate “ongoing atrocities and possible genocide” against the Uyghur people in the XUAR, where authorities are believed to have held up to 1.8 million people in a vast network of internment camps since April 2017.

Other reports suggest that Beijing has perpetrated crimes in the region that include murder, enslavement, wrongful imprisonment, torture, rape and other sexual violence, enforced sterilization, enforced disappearance, separation of children from their parents, forced marriage, and forced organ harvesting.

According to the tribunal, such…