The Department for International Development (DfID) must be kept separate from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office if Britain is always to help end extreme poverty and retain its reputation and influence overseas, MPs have warned.

The cross-party international development committee warned that reorganising the aid effort could impair the potency of Britain’s £15.2bn aid budget, including tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

The case for keeping an independent, aid-giving department with a cabinet level minister leading its work was “imperative”, said the committee.

More than the usual quarter of aid is currently spent in departments outside DfID, and for that reason “accountability for spending aid well appears to have been eroded”, the committee said in its interim report into the effectiveness of UK aid.

The MPs’ warnings follow reports that the us government plans to merge DfID with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Some begin to see the current overview of defence, policy and development, which has been paused as Whitehall is targeted on Covid-19, as a precursor to this kind of merger.

They warned of a “significant risk” that other departments will rebadge day-to-day spending as aid and “push the boundaries of what counts as aid”. They urged the us government to put measures in place to make sure there is no come back to tied aid.

Between 2014 and 2019, the share of aid spending outside DfID increased from £1.6bn (14%), to £4.1bn (27%).

The focus of Britain’s aid budget has also shifted towards middle-income countries, the committee said. Transparency remained a “huge problem”, it added, noting that the ministerial group charged with reviewing overseas development aid (ODA) spending across Whitehall hadn’t met since 2018.

The International Development Committee chairperson, Sarah Champion MP, said: “We have heard glowing reviews of DfID’s work helping the world’s poorest, and it’s also clear that it stands head and shoulders above other ODA-spending departments.

“We aren’t convinced that most ODA programmes administered outside DfID are properly targeted towards poverty reduction or the most susceptible. Given the enormity of the UK’s aid budget, it is specially shocking that transparency remains a huge problem that government departments are failing to grapple.”

She added: “We urge ministers to recognise DfID’s world-leading reputation, commit to its continuation as a standalone department and to get a grip on oversight for government ODA.”

Last month, the international development secretary, Anne Marie Trevelyan, told MPs that the impact of coronavirus threatened to undo 30 years of international development work, with a bleak outlook for the world’s poorest.

Stephanie Draper, CEO of Bond, the UK network for NGOs, said: “Bond has been calling for increased oversight by DfID of aid spending by other departments and cross-departmental funds for some time now, so we fully support the IDC’s call for stronger transparency, accountability and DfID oversight of UK aid, to ensure it meets its primary purpose of contributing to poverty reduction and sustainable development.”