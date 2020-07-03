Independence Day: What does Fourth of July mean to black Americans?

What does the Fourth of July mean for black Americans?

Arielle Gray, a journalist from Boston, argues that the story of American independence is “historically inaccurate” – because slavery in America continued for still another 89 years after 4 July 1776, known as Independence Day.

“We have to stop celebrating myths. Fourth of July – Independence Day – is a myth,” adds Quintez Brown.

Quintez, Arielle and Tre Vayne say the story taught to them in school was misleading.

They all believe that Juneteenth – which celebrates the state end of slavery in America, on 19 June 1865 – is a right holiday for black Americans to celebrate.

Video journalist: Matt Wareham

