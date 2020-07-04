Independence Day revelers hit beaches and fire up BBQs as US records another record infection surge

The United States is gearing up for an Independence Day unlike any other, with many parades and fireworks displays canceled, beaches and bars closed, and concern that the festivities might lead to a spike in coronavirus cases.

Health authorities are warning that this week-end will be an important test of Americans’ self-control, and that it could determine the trajectory of the surging COVID-19 outbreak.

With confirmed cases climbing in 40 states, governors and local officials have ordered the wearing of masks in public areas, and families were urged to celebrate their independence at home.

Even then, they were told to keep their backyard cookouts small.

On the eve of Independence Day, California’s beaches were packed. Pictured is La Jolla Beach, south of the hard-hit state

Huntington Beach in California was also packed on July 3, a vacation, as people readied for the Independence Day parties

‘This year is just a huge bummer, to say the smallest amount of,’ said Ashley Peters, who for 14 years has hosted 150 friends and family relations at a pool party at her home in Manteca, California, complete with a DJ, bounce house, water slide and shaved-ice stand.

This time, the guest list is down seriously to just a few people.

There have already been more than 129,000 deaths from COVID

Pulling the plug on the bash, she said, was a ‘no-brainer’ because so many of those she knows are front-line workers, including her husband, a fire captain.

‘I woke up and told my husband I wish it had been just July 5,’ she told Associated Press.

Health experts agree this is a pivotal moment in determining if the nation slides into a deeper mess.

The fear is a weekend of crowded pool parties, picnics and parades will fuel the surge.

‘We’re not likely to be arresting people for having gatherings, but we’re certainly likely to discourage it,’ said Dr Jeff Duchin, public health director for Seattle and King County.

A family waits in line at entrance to an amusement pier on July 3 in Wildwood, New Jersey. Masks have been recommended

Those who decide they must gather with a little group of members of the family need to be careful, he said: ‘Don’t share utensils, do not share objects, don’t pass them right back and forth, because you’re passing that virus around as well.’

The warnings were sounded following a Memorial Day weekend that saw many individuals emerge from stay-at-home orders to go to the beach, restaurants and family gatherings.

Since then, confirmed infections per day in the U.S. have rocketed to an all-time high, significantly more than doubling.

The U.S. set another record on Friday with 52,300 newly reported cases, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The picture was bleak around a lot of the country.

In Arizona, the number of people in a medical facility with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 eclipsed 3,000 for the first time.

Alabama reported more than 1,700 new confirmed cases, its highest single-day count yet.

New York state, which includes largely tamed the virus, recorded 918 new cases, probably the most in at the very least three weeks.

Infections throughout the United States dropped in May, but spiked again in June and are continuing to go up, worrying experts

Pacific Beach in San Diego, California, was filled with people on July 3, ahead of the festivities on Saturday

‘I am really concerned,’ said Paul Kanitra, mayor of Point Pleasant Beach, a popular shore town that has been unexpectedly inundated by a large number of tourists who swarmed the beach and boardwalk 2-3 weeks ago at a ‘pop-up party,’ paying little heed to social distancing or masks.

‘We’re seeing spikes across the country in states that opened up weeks ago, and while we’re doing a good job in New Jersey, there are a lot of individuals who are way too cavalier about social distancing,’ he said.

‘There’s inherent risk in all with this.’

Large crowds are anticipated at the shore for the holiday week-end: New Jersey’s casinos have reopened, alongside amusement rides and water parks.

Beaches are open, though at paid down occupancy levels. Restaurants can provide limited outdoor dining, and stores and shopping malls have reopened.

But perhaps not everyone is following rules made to prevent the spread of herpes, including wearing masks and keeping six feet apart.

In late June, large crowds swarmed D’Jais, a popular oceanfront nightclub in Belmar in scenes similar to pre-pandemic days. Few patrons wore face coverings, and fewer still kept their distance from others on a packed dance floor.

Patrons wait outside a bar in the Venice Beach part of Los Angeles. California is seeing a worrying surge in new infections

Governor Phil Murphy saw videos of the packed club and warned hawaii will not hesitate to reimpose harsher restrictions if people don’t behave.

‘We cannot let up on our social distancing or our responsibility just because the sun’s rays is out,’ the governor said.

‘We can not be lulled in to complacency and think it’s OK to crowd around a bar. That is how flare-ups happen.’

Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian pleaded with residents and people to wear masks during the long holiday, including on the boardwalk, noting, ‘Ocean City is already very crowded.’

Ocean City officials intend to roam the boardwalk Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., awarding prizes at random to families and individuals wearing face coverings.

Although New Jersey’s hospitalization rate is down drastically from the peak earlier, officials fear hospitalizations for the virus will rise again if people become lax about taking precautions.

‘We are specially concerned following the gatherings we saw at the Jersey Shore,’ added the state’s health commissioner, Judith Persichilli.

‘Individuals were packed together, which raises the chance of spreading the virus.’

A big test is going on this week-end with the reopening of eight of Atlantic City’s nine casinos.

The Borgata is remaining closed due to smoking, drinking and indoor eating bans Murphy imposed on the gambling halls.

Most casinos scan guests temperatures upon entering, hand sanitizer dispensers are placed through the premises, and everyone inside must wear a mask.

Infections are rising in 40 states across the country, causing consternation among health experts

Despite it all, there will still be fireworks and community events scattered across the nation, with many taking social distancing into consideration.

In Ohio, Upper Arlington’s July Fourth parade will take a much longer route through its neighborhoods so residents can observe without crowding the streets.

‘We’re calling it the front porch parade,’ said organizer Sam Porter.

‘We can’t not do something.’

Fireworks will undoubtedly be launched from four spots across Albuquerque, New Mexico, so that people can ooh and aah from home rather than gathering within a place.

Willie Nelson’s annual Fourth of July Picnic will carry on at his Texas ranch outside Austin, but this year the concert portion will be virtual.

President Donald Trump traveled to South Dakota on Friday for a fireworks show at Mount Rushmore before returning to the country’s capital for military flyovers Saturday and a mile-long pyrotechnics display on the National Mall that his administration promises will be the biggest in recent memory.

Up to 300,000 face masks will be distributed – although not required.

The big party will go on over objections from Washington’s mayor.

‘Ask yourself, must you be there? Ask your self, can you anticipate or know who all is going to be around you? If you go downtown, have you any idea if you’re likely to be able to social distance?’ said Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Beaches that had been open for the original start of summer over Memorial Day weekend will undoubtedly be off-limits in lots of places now, including South Florida, Southern California and the Texas Gulf Coast.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised Americans who do go to the beach to wear face coverings, though perhaps not in the water.

Donald and Melania Trump kicked off a weekend of celebrations with a visit to Mount Rushmore in South Dakota

Donald Trump on July 3 traveled to South Dakota for a celebration of Independence Day at Mount Rushmore

The historic site was lit up with a fireworks display – a preview of Saturday’s celebrations on the National Mall in Washington

TEXAS HOSPITALS AT MAXIMUM CAPACITY Stay at home orders have been issued in two Texas counties after the hospitals reached maximum capacity. Judges in Starr and Hidalgo counties sent out emergency alerts Friday, warning residents that local hospitals in the Rio Grande Valley were at capacity. ‘The local and valley hospitals are in full capacity and haven’t any more beds available,’ wrote Eloy Vera in Starr county. ‘I urge our residents to please shelter-in-place, wear face coverings, practice social distancing and AVOID GATHERINGS.’ Judge Richard Cortez mirrored the warning for neighboring Hidalgo county. On Friday, Texas reported a third day of new COVID-19 cases topping 7,000. The state is likely to see 2,000 new hospitalizations by July.

With many professional pyrotechnic displays canceled, authorities are bracing for wildfires and injuries brought on by Americans shooting off fireworks at home.

Sales of fireworks have already been booming in what some sellers say may reflect a wish to have a little excitement among people cooped up for such a long time.

Jamie Parrott, a pediatric neurologist in Columbia, South Carolina, said that he intends to keep home with his grandchildren, leaving fireworks and eating hamburgers, because this is the safer course for the elderly like him.

‘We’ll muddle through,’ that he said.

Delaware’s governor ordered bars in some beach towns to close, saying people were getting complacent about masks and social distancing.

The Lake Erie resort village of Put-in-Bay in Ohio canceled its fireworks following a small number of coronavirus cases were linked to bars on the island.

And the New Jersey resort town of Wildwood did the exact same.

Still, many people are anticipated to pack the beaches, boardwalk restaurants and theme parks up and down the Jersey shore.

South Carolina’s Myrtle Beach is among the nation’s worst hot spots for COVID-19, and officials in several other states blame their outbreaks on vacationers returning from the resort city.

On Thursday, the city passed a mask requirement.

‘I hate the perception that people have right now, as any city would,’ said Mayor Brenda Bethune.

After hearing Michigan’s governor warn about the must be smart amid an uptick of cases, Mary Halley of Jonesville said her family canceled plans for a week-end outing on Lake Michigan.

‘We had some disappointed young ones, but we knew as a family we couldn’t do this,’ she said.

The problem, she said, is that too many people aren’t playing the experts.

‘Even in my own small, little town, you will find lot of individuals who didn’t adhere to the orders,’ she said.

Dr Don Williamson, head of the Alabama Hospital Association, said he is ‘really, really concerned about the Fourth of July.’

‘I think that will probably determine the trend for Alabama for the rest of the summer,’ that he said.