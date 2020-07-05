Independence Day chaos across US with two children shot dead in Chicago

Gunfire broke out in cities across the US throughout Independence Day celebrations, leaving dozens of people injured and at least 14 dead.

Chicago seemed to experience the worst of the violence on Saturday as 30 individuals were shot and eight were killed, including two children.

New York City, Memphis, Omaha, Cleveland and many other cities were also rocked by way of a spate of shootings amid the holiday revelry.

One of the children killed in Chicago was identified by her family as seven-year-old Natalie Wallace.

The girl was playing outside her grandmother’s house in the city’s Austin neighborhood throughout a Fourth of July party when a vehicle pulled up and three men emerged and began shooting blindly at about 7pm.

Police are pictured at the scene of a shooting in Chicago's Austin neighbor hood where eight people were struck by gunfire

Seven-year-old Natalie Wallace (pictured)

Natalie was shot in the pinnacle and rushed to a medical facility, where she was pronounced dead, in line with the Chicago Tribune.

‘Chicago’s heart is broke,’ Chicago police Chief Fred Waller said. ‘A 7-year-old girl was obtained from us. She was here visiting family. Now she’s gone.’

Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted: ‘Tonight, a 7-year-old girl in Austin joined a listing of teenagers and children whose hopes and dreams were ended by the barrel of a gun.

‘We can’t grow numb to this. We are making progress in slowing shootings, but we must do better, every single one folks.’

Seven other people were wounded in the same Austin attack, including a 32-year-old man who’s now in fair condition.

Waller said police are reviewing video of the incident and no arrests have been made.

Another shooting in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood left four people dead, including a 14-year-old boy who has not yet been identified.

Four others were wounded in that shooting, including boys ages 11 and 15.

The Tribune reported that four men stormed a holiday gathering and opened fire before fleeing the scene. They have yet to be arrested.

Three other shootings in Chicago on Saturday killed a 34-year-old woman, a 31-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, per ABC7.

Saturday marked the city’s third consecutive weekend in which a child under 10 has been fatally shot.

The Chicago Police Department deployed 1,200 additional officers on the weekend with a goal of reducing violence that accompanies the holiday annually.

‘It’s not just on the police department. Not just on the fire department. Not just on elected officials,’ Mayor Lightfoot said in announcing the increased police presence.

‘All folks have to embrace our notion of community and consider what we can do, each of us in our very own way, to create our communities safe and healthy and vibrant.’

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted about Natalie Wallace's tragic death on Saturday night

Many other cities reported an alarming increase in gunfire mixed in with the celebratory fireworks on Saturday.

In New York City, at the very least two individuals were killed and 10 were injured in shootings over night, police said.

A 20-year-old man died after he was shot in the chest at about 12.45am in Brooklyn.

Less than two hours later a 23-year-old man was shot in the back in Harlem before being rushed to a medical facility.

Authorities said the person, who will not be identified, was uncooperative when he was interviewed by police before he died in a medical facility.

That shooting continues to be under investigation as detectives canvas the location for ballistic evidence and video.

Details in regards to the other shootings in the Big Apple were not straight away available.

They came after the city experienced it’s deadliest June in 24 years with 205 shootings reported.

Officers are pictured at the scene of one shooting on Sunday morning

At least seven shootings were reported in Memphis, Tennessee, on Saturday, leaving four people wounded, based on WREG.

A teenager in the Whitehaven neighbor hood was rushed to a medical facility in critical condition after neighbors reported hearing a disagreement at a house before gunfire broke out.

‘We were over here,’ a witness to that shooting said. ‘We were just fixing up our tables, and then thing we all know, we start to see the ambulances come all around, after which the police came. I said: “What’s done happened here?”‘

‘I could consider what one other people’s family is doing, what they’re going right through,’ the witness added.

A police officer is pictured at the scene of one of the shootings

About 30 minutes later a lady driving on Interstate 240 when a man driving a gold Pontiac began shooting at her vehicle.

Police said that woman is ok but the suspect has not been captured.

Another shooting in South Memphis on Saturday night left two men injured.

One of the men told WREG that he was backing out of his driveway on Alcy Road when he was shot at by three men driving by in a Saturn Vue.

‘When I backed into the middle of the road, I sort of paused for a little bit because I heard a lot of fireworks, what I thought were fireworks, nevertheless they were gunshots,’ the person said.

Both that he and one other victim are anticipated to survive.

The first victim said the attack seemed to be random.

‘They’re just shooting,’ he said. ‘The car was in front of these, and they’re just shooting. They don’t know the individuals. They’re just shooting at those folks because they were in front of them.’

No arrests have been made in the Memphis shootings, police said.

At least five shootings were reported in Cleveland in the first five hours of July Fourth, leaving four people wounded.

And in Omaha, Nebraska, police have asked the public for information on six separate shootings reported between Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Eight people were injured in those shootings and all are anticipated to recover.

Police are pictured at the scene of one of the shootings

Authorities in Greenville County, South Carolina, are investigating a shooting at a nightclub that left two people dead and eight wounded.

Video footage posted to social networking showed people at what appeared to be a rap concert inside the club. The clip shows people inside the club hurrying toward the exit before the screen goes blank and gunshots are heard in the back ground.

Two Greenville County sheriff’s deputies noticed a disturbance at Lavish Lounge just before 2am, and saw a large crowd running out from the building, Sheriff Hobart Lewis said at a press conference.

Lewis told Greenville News the incident was ‘probably gang related’. He said authorities are searching for two suspects, though no physical description of the gunmen has been released at the time of Sunday morning.