Incredibly Rare Dinosaur Embryo Reveals Hatchlings Possessed Strange Facial Horn

An 80-million-year-old embryo has revealed some unexpected features of the most titanic animals to ever have walked the Earth.

Sauropods, such as Brontosauruses, which lumbered their way through the Jurassic and Cretaceous ages, are well known for their impressive size and long necks. But very little is known about their young.

“The preservation of embryonic dinosaurs preserved inside their eggs is extremely rare,” explained palaeontologist John Nudds from the the University of Manchester in England.

That rarity makes for some interesting discoveries when these ancient embryonic remains are analysed.

“A horned faced and binocular vision are features quite different from what we expected in titanosaurian dinosaurs,” said palaeobiologist Martin Kundrát from the Pavol Jozef Šafárik University in Slovakia.

The first unequivocal remains of unhatched baby sauropods were found in a sedimentary deposit called Auca Mahuevo, in the badlands of the Patagonian province of Neuquén, Argentina.

The fossilised egg behind this new discovery only recently came to researchers’ attention, however, and in the US. It’s thought the egg was likely removed from Patagonia illegally at some point in the past.

The remains have now been repatriated to the Museo Municipal Carmen Funes in Plaza Huincul, Argentina, but…