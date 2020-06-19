‘Incredibly frustrating’: Australian year 12 students express dismay at skyrocketing fees for arts degrees | Australian universities

Year 12 students, already suffering from Covid-19 disruptions, said the headlines that university course fees could be drastically changed was “incredibly frustrating” and “stressful” after locking in final-year subjects aimed at degrees which were now more likely to skyrocket in cost.

On Friday the Coalition government announced a new pricing system for tertiary education in which fees for courses such as teaching, nursing, maths, science and engineering will be reduced, while degrees such as for example arts, commerce and law would rise in price.

Those planning to study humanities degrees would see an increase all the way to 113%, bringing the cost of the amount from $20,400 to $43,500.

The changes would be grandfathered in, meaning current students would not experience any change in fees, but those planning to study next year would.

“It makes me so angry,” Gabby Price, 17, said. “I feel like I can’t do what I’m passionate about since the government wants me to like another thing.

“I was so excited to go do an arts degree but now I’m not sure … I have dreamt of pursuing history for years and today that might maybe not be a reality. I could honestly cry. Spending the rest of my life broke is not what I want to do.”

Many university degrees require or heavily preference certain final-year school subjects, making a pivot from humanities to science impossible for many students already halfway through year 12.

“If I knew humanities would be double the price of science then I would’ve done chemistry or physics, both which I really enjoyed and was good at in year 10,” said Sam Prior, a present year 12 student in Victoria.

“I decided to do politics and economics as an alternative [in order to] go towards the humanities side, unaware of these ridiculous price costs, that will hinder my ability to enter said field.”

In many states, final-year senior high school students have had to transition to online learning and straight back due to Covid-19. They said this news was still another obstacle in a already difficult year.

“I’m extremely stressed,” said Casey Parker-Turner. “I’ve already been stressed enough this year regarding my studies and Corona, I would’ve rather not need to stress about uni as well.

“I already visit a school where humanities subjects are at a disadvantage … Many aren’t running due to students not attempting to do them because they aren’t ‘good for jobs’ and the school doesn’t have lots of funding for them.

“My hope for uni was that I’d finally be able to enter a field of study without being at a disadvantage but it seems like that isn’t going to happen.”

Students in courses with higher workforce demand can expect to cover substantially less under this new plan. Math and agriculture degrees receiving a fee reduction of 62%.

Amelia Tinsley said she was delighted when she learnt the expense of her future nursing and midwifery double degree was slashed.

“I’ve been dreaming of doing this course since year 7 so I’m so excited about the actions the government has done,” she said.

“I was very very thankful … really excited that the area I wanted to go into was considered important.”

The federal education minister, Dan Tehan, said at the National Press Club on Friday that he hoped the new system would encourage students to take into account diversifying their degrees and choose subjects with good career prospects.

“If you want to study history, also think about studying teaching,” that he said. “If you want to study philosophy, also think about studying a language. If you want to study law, also think about studying IT.”

Year 12 student Spencer Ryan said the announcement had been influencing his decision making. One of the degrees he was considering could now potentially cost two times as much because the other.

“The change for me personally has been half good and half bad,” he said. “I’d been weighing up a science and surveying course that’s now cheaper against an economics course. It’s really messed with my power to rationally think about each degree as I surely could when they were around the same price.

“I think that the way it’s influenced my thinking is an indicator that the change does exactly what the federal government wants it to do, by pushing me into a field that they deem more employable … but I don’t think that’s what university and education is primarily about.”

A spokesman for the Independent Education Union, representing teachers at independent schools, said the union was happy with the extra support for education degrees but was concerned a fee increase for other degrees could increase inequality.

“Quality jobs of the future will call for broad knowledge and multi-disciplinary skills, which will be hampered by these fee increases,” that he said. “Increasing the financial barriers to access to education in a few fields will even increase structural inequalities, allowing choice simply to those who are able to afford it.

“Education is all about more than just employment prospects, and the expense of tertiary study should not be associated with a narrow reading of the short-term needs of the job market. Many great education professionals have studied humanities or other fields before specialising, and there’s absolutely no doubt that broader foundation brings great benefits, diversity and unique qualities to the schools.”

Tehan said it was expected that 60% of students would “see a reduction or no change in their student contribution” as a result of the changes.

