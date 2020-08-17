Increase Retention Of Millennials With Personalized Learning

Increase Retention And Engagement Of Millennials With Personalized Learning

Employee retention rates have been on the decline as millennials become the largest generation in the current workforce. Millennial employees are also the most disengaged generation and they are more likely to leave a new role within the first year. In fact, in a recent study by Gallup it was reported that only 29% of millennial employees are engaged at work. 21% of millennials in a recent survey also shared that they had changed jobs within the last year [1].

eBook Release Personalized Learning Experiences: Gearing Up For The Millennial Workforce Discover new approaches to better engage employees and prepare for the future of work.

Further research has shown that millennial employees value flexibility and a healthy work-life balance. They also want to work for companies that provide opportunities for growth and professional development. 86% of millennial employees reported that they would stay at a company that invested in their professional development [2].

How A Personalized Approach Can Increase Retention

Using a personalized approach to employee training…