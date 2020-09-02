Incoming Object With Earth Impact Trajectory Turns Out to Be Old NASA Spacecraft

With all sorts of rocks flying around willy-nilly in the area around Earth, telescopes around the globe are keeping a mindful eye on the sky to ensure we’re not in any threat.

So when the University of Arizona’s Catalina Sky Survey and the University of Hawaii’s Asteroid Terrestrial- impact Last Alert System identified what appeared to be a little, incoming object on an impact trajectory with Earth on August 25, researchers stayed up and taken note.

However, closer examination exposed it wasn’t an asteroid after all. Almost 56 years after it was introduced into area, NASA’s Orbiting Geophysics Observatory 1 (OGO-1) was lastly falling from the sky.

On Saturday at 20:44 UTC, it did so, NASA has confirmed, harmlessly burning up on climatic entry in a shower of flaming particles.

OGO-1 began its profession in early September 1964, when it got here in equatorial Earth orbit. It, and the other 5 satellites in the OGO series, were developed to research study our world, its magnetosphere, its environment, the area in between Earth and the Moon, and the impact of the Sun on near-Earth area.

The satellite invested 5 years gathering information for its objective prior to it was no longer running effectively enough to validate continuing. It was put in standby mode in November of 1969, and formally decommissioned in November …