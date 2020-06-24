Incoming Greens senator Lidia Thorpe slammed as hypocrite for swearing allegiance to Queen

An incoming senator who doesn’t identify as Australian has been slammed for backtracking and declaring she’ll swear allegiance to the Queen to collect a $211,250 salary.

Lidia Thorpe, who lost her seat at the 2018 Victorian election after only a year as a situation MP, has been opted for by the Greens party faithful to replace former leader Richard Di Natale in federal Parliament in August.

She defeated prominent Queen’s counsel barrister Julian Burnside in a ballot of Greens members to fill a casual vacancy to be considered a senator for Victoria – a role that pays a base salary of $211,250 per year.

Ms Thorpe has hit straight back at her critics accusing her of hypocrisy, pointing out white politicians who favoured a republic over a constitutional monarchy weren’t unfairly labelled as hypocrites when they swore allegiance to the Queen.

The first native woman elected to the Victorian Parliament last year declared to Harry Potter actress Miriam Margoyles she did not regard herself as Australian.

‘I don’t identify as being Australian. It’s a concept that has been imposed on our people since we’re invaded,’ she told the Almost Australian documentary, which aired last month on the ABC.

‘The colonisers came and set up the colony that they now call Australia.

‘Mass genocide occurred.’

Australian law experts, Professor Anne Twomey from the University of Sydney and Professor George Williams from the University of New South Wales, told Daily Mail Australia that under Section 42 of the Constitution, Ms Thorpe cannot be sworn in as a senator unless she pledged an oath or an allegiance to the Queen, Australia’s head of state.

Following that advice, Ms Thorpe shared with her Facebook followers she would pledge allegiance to the Queen to turn into a senator in the federal Parliament.

‘I swore allegiance to the Queen when I became MP for Northcote, and I’ll do it again in Canberra in August,’ she said.

Michael Atkinson, a former Labor attorney-general of South Australia, suggested Thorpe follow the exemplory case of UK MPs from Northern Ireland who refuse to swear allegiance to the Queen, denying them the possibility to vote in the House of Commons

Ms Thorpe in November 2017 became the first Aboriginal woman elected to the Victorian Parliament when she won the inner-Melbourne seat of Northcote at a by-election following a death of former Labor minister Fiona Richardson.

Why MPs must pledge an allegiance to the Queen Queen Elizabeth II is Australia’s head of state beneath the Constitution Her representative in Australia, Governor-General David Hurley, exercises power over the government and has the ability to sack Prime Minister Scott Morrison Under Section 42 of the Constitution, federal members of Parliament from both Senate and the House of Representatives must swear an oath or affirmation of allegiance to the Queen While many MPs favour a republic over a monarchy, they are still required to pledge loyalty to the Queen as a referendum is required to change the Constitution Sources: Australian government, constitutional law professors Anne Twomey, George Williams

She lost her seat at general elections per year later, as Labor’s Kat Theophanous, the daughter of a former state MP, won back the seat that your ALP had previously held uninterrupted since 1927.

Ms Thorpe said white MPs who favoured a republic over a constitutional monarchy, including former Liberal prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, weren’t labelled as hypocrites as she’s got been.

‘I identify as a Gunai Gunditjmara woman first of all,’ she told Daily Mail Australia.

‘I want to enter parliament as a unifying force, and to make sure that all Aboriginal people feel they are represented by our parliament.

‘The hypocrisy here’s not having the exact same standards for white Republicans as Aboriginal women.

‘Malcolm Turnbull wasn’t labelled as a hypocrite when he chaired the Republic Advisory Committee despite swearing an oath to the Queen, how come my national identity as an Aboriginal woman in parliament controversial?’

Ms Thorpe was mocked on social media for declaring she didn’t identify as Australian despite aspiring to sit in federal Parliament.

Michael Atkinson, a former Labor attorney-general of South Australia, suggested she follow the exemplory case of UK MPs from Northern Ireland who refuse to swear allegiance to the Queen since they’re from the Irish Republican political party Sinn Fein, denying them the chance to vote in the House of Commons.

‘A principled way forward for new Victorian Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe is to refuse, like Sinn Fein, to take the oath of allegiance to Her Majesty and avoid the Chamber,’ he tweeted.

Former Liberal powerbroker Michael Kroger suggested swearing an oath of allegiance to the Queen, after declaring she didn’t identify as an Australian, would make Thorpe a hypocrite.

‘The Greens say that they’re true to their principles, here is the thing the Greens are founded on, this freakish, nutty kind of caveman and woman view of the planet,’ that he told Sky News commentator Andrew Bolt.

‘To this new senator, you will be sitting beyond your Senate as you will not swear allegiance to the Queen and if you do you really are a gross hypocrite and must not be there.

‘She will not do that and I presume she defintely won’t be a senator.’

Mr Kroger argued that a person who ‘doesn’t identify as Australian’ could not possibly swear an oath of allegiance to the Queen under Section 42 of the Constitution ‘which she has to do, as every person in Parliament has to do, before they are able to take their seat’.

‘If she won’t swear allegiance to the Queen, which demonstrably she will not if she’s not even an Australian,’ that he said.

Former Labor cabinet minister Stephen Conroy said Ms Thorpe’s comments were inflammatory.

‘Most of her language today was very inflammatory,’ he told Sky News.

Members of federal Parliament from both sides of politics have pledged allegiance to the Queen despite favouring constitutional change to turn Australia from the constitutional monarchy into a republic.

A referendum for a republic was lost in November 1999, with the ‘yes’ case receiving just 45 per cent of the national popular vote, and a failure to win a majority in virtually any state or territory not in the Australian Capital Territory.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Ms Thorpe for a right of reply.