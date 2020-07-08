Income support WILL continue past JobKeeper’s planned end date says Scott Morrison

Scott Morrison has confirmed you will see a further phase of income support once coronavirus welfare programs expire in September.

As millions of Melburnians re-enter lockdown for six weeks, the prime minister is considering what to do with JobKeeper wage subsidies and the temporarily doubled JobSeeker dole.

‘Where there is certainly the need, there will continue to function as the support,’ Mr Morrison told reporters on Wednesday.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is anticipated to outline a rejigged job support plan alongside an economic update on July 23.

He can also be considering bringing forward legislated personal tax cuts to stimulate the economy.

The next stage of the tax cuts – delivering a 19 % rate to everyone earning less than $40,000 – is scheduled to start in July 2022.

The final & most expensive stage, which would result in everyone earning between $45,000 and $200,000 paying just 30 % tax, kicks in from July 2024.

‘We are looking at that issue, and the timing of those tax cuts, because we do want to boost aggregate demand, boost consumption, put additional money in people’s pockets which is one way to take action,’ that he told ABC radio.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is confident the twin pandemic payments will be extended, saying the prime minister understands you will see more hardship and pain in his state.

‘I’m confident there will be support there,’ he told the Nine Network.

The Melbourne lockdowns will surely cost the state economy $1 billion a week and send shockwaves across the country, with Victoria accounting for one fourth of Australia’s economic output.

‘This is a serious impediment to the speed and the trajectory of the nation’s economic recovery, not merely Victoria,’ Mr Frydenberg said.

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers said the Victorian lockdowns should be taken into account if the economic update and JobKeeper review are released.

‘This outbreak and these necessary new restrictions include even more uncertainty for companies and their staff, making the case for clarity on the future of JobKeeper even more urgent,’ that he told AAP.

‘Scott Morrison has only put into the uncertainty by delaying the release of his secret JobKeeper review.

‘The government should better target and taper support, but shouldn’t turn off the tap when businesses are experiencing new restrictions.’

More than 800,000 loans worth $260 billion have now been deferred through the pandemic.

Banks are selling to extend the six-month deferrals for still another four months, but just for customers who genuinely need emergency assistance.

‘Banks are pledging to make sure that no customer falls off a cliff at the end of that half a year,’ Australian Banking Association chief executive Anna Bligh said.

‘Where the customer is not able to pay any such thing because they truly are still affected there will be an extension of another four months.

‘Those that may make repayments at the end of six months, they could start this.’

Financial services regulator APRA in addition has provided relief to encourage banks to restructure loans.

These options include extending the word of the loan or temporarily moving to interest-only repayments.