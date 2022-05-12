The draft of the new amendment to the law on administrative-territorial division of the Republic of Armenia of November 7, 1995 envisages the unification of the already enlarged communities of Akhtala, Shnogh, Odzun and Alaverdi. Meetings with the residents of the above-mentioned communities were held to raise awareness of these changes.

The public hearing appointed in the municipality of Odzun, which referred to the amendments to the law on administrative-territorial division, that is, the inclusion of the enlarged community of Odzun in the composition of Alaverdi, failed.

Details in the “Angle + 3” TV video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jLwSY8JUC28: