Incident outside Constitutional Court as policemen ban judge’s entry – News.am – Armenian News

High-ranking police officers tightebed the inspection outside the Constitutional Court on Friday in a unprecedented proceed to block the entry of a long-serving judge.

Hayk Nazaryan faced the authorities ban as he tried to enter the building premises at 11:30 Yerevan time on Friday, News.am reports.

Colonel Hrachya Zatikyan, a special regiment commander who’s personally in control for managing the procedure of judges’ entry, was one of the high-ranking policemen maintaining vigil outside the courthouse. In normal situations, it is usually junior police officers that exercise the event.

According to the web site, Nazaryan demanded an explanation or written documents justifying the ban on his legitimate action. The policemen didn’t reportedly provide any evidence, citing merely a verbal instruction by superiors.