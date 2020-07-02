‘Incident’ near Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility damages building

IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL: EUROPEAN POWERS SAY ISLAMIC REPUBLIC ‘NOT MEETING’ TERMS, THREATEN MORE SANCTIONS

However, there was no previously announced construction just work at Natanz, a uranium enrichment center some 250 kilometers (155 miles) south of the capital, Tehran. Natanz includes underground facilities buried under some 7.6 meters (25 feet) of concrete, which offers protection from airstrikes.

Natanz is among the websites now monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency after Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. The IAEA failed to immediately answer a request comment on the incident.

Natanz, in Iran’s central Isfahan province, hosts the country’s main uranium enrichment facility. There, centrifuges rapidly spin uranium hexafluoride gas to enrich uranium. Currently, the IAEA says Iran enriches uranium to about 4.5% purity, above the terms of the nuclear deal, but far below weapons-grade degrees of 90%.

The U.S. under President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal in May 2018, setting up months of tensions between Tehran and Washington. Iran now could be breaking most of the production limits set by the deal, but nevertheless allows IAEA inspectors and cameras to look at its nuclear sites.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, Natanz did become a point of controversy last year as Iranian officials refused to permit an IAEA inspector to the facility in October after allegedly testing positive for suspected traces of explosive nitrates. Nitrates certainly are a common fertilizer. However, when mixed with proper amounts of fuel, the material can become an explosive as powerful as TNT. Swab tests, common at airports and other secure facilities, can detect its presence on the skin or objects.

___

Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to the report.