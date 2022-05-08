Gyumri Theater Square is already crowded. The participants of the rally dance to patriotic songs.

Among the participants are many former officials, there are also state employees, farmers. A new incident took place between former RPA MP Sukias Avetisyan and a young man. “

The young man was shouting “Prime Minister Nikol”, the former deputy asked to shout it outside the square, the young man countered that I should shout right here.

The gathered people were able to settle the situation quickly, fortunately it passed without a collision. The gathered people are shouting that Pashinyan must answer for so many victims.

Nune AREVSHATYAN