Incident at Florida Air Force base leaves one dead, another injured after domestic dispute: officials

The closure was started around 4: 30 p.m.– throughout which just necessary workers were enabled base gain access to– and lasted simply over an hour, Air Force secondLt Janell Venerable, media relations officer for the first Special Operations Wing (SOW)– the host system on the base, informed Fox News.

One individual was stated dead and another was injured, officials stated. The injured individual was required to a regional medical facility. The degree of their injuries was not instantly understood.

Details of the death and whether shots were fired were not divulged.

In a declaration,Col Jocelyn J. Schermerhorn, leader of the first SOW, knocked domestic violence.

“My condolences go out to all affected by this senseless tragedy. Today there was an armed domestic disturbance on our base leaving one dead and one injured,” she composed. “The 1st Special Operations Wing does not condone domestic violence. We constantly work to mitigate this needless violence through our on-base resources and programs that are offered to all Hurlburt Field members.”

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reacted to help Air Force authorities. A constable’s spokesperson decreased to offer information of Friday’s occasions.