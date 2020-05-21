Inauguration of the Artsakh president underway in Shushi – Panorama

The inauguration ceremony of the President-elect of the Republic of Artsakh (NKR) Arayik Harutyunyan began at Shushi Youth and Culture Center.



High-level friends from Armenia, amongst them Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Speaker of the Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Alen Simonyan.

The ceremony is held throughout a particular sitting of the National Assembly of Artsakh, attended by the NA deputies, representatives of political forces, the cupboard members and the Defense Army’s high management.

President-elect Arayik Harutyunyan is predicted to take an oath of loyalty to the individuals of Artsakh on the XVII century Gospel and the Constitution of the Artsakh Republic in the unique.