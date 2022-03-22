Electric Networks of Armenia Closed Joint-Stock Company informs that on March 22 the electricity supply to the following addresses will be temporarily suspended in order to carry out planned repairs:



In the city of Yerevan:

11: 00-15: 00 Vardashen 6 str. 66, 68, 68A buildings,

11: 00-17: 00 Erebuni str. 1 building, Sasuntsi Davti str. 70/1, 70/2, 70/3 buildings, Davtashen 1st district ․ 20, 21, 22, 23 buildings, Davtashen village, adjacent non-resident subscribers, “Tu Pav”, “Tes Ka Group”, “ATB”, “Armeni”, “Mer Taparan”, “Rabe” LLC, “Ucom” CJSC, “HayKazGas”, “Construction Machinery Mechanics” LLC, “Iron Concrete” OJSC, “Happy Wine Factory” CJSC, “Ml Industrial” LLC, “Tat” woodworking, “Zor-Agata”, Prof. Dekor LLCs, Caritas Italy CJSC, city ․ “AG Malazanyan”, “Arman-96” LLC, “VivaCell-MTS” CJSC, “Gaernoshin” LLC, “Arpa Sean” OJSC, “TS Construction” CJSC, “HydroEnergy” LLC, “ANPP” CJSC, “Sil-Maaza” LLC, city ․ “MGHilingaryan”, “Antares” LLC և sub-subscribers, “Katrin-97” LLC, PE “AJNahapetyan”, PE “NJBabayan”, PE “AJMajaryan”, city ․ “AGHVarosyan”, “Yerkaghluys” CJSC, school N 69, Araratyan սեփական Private houses on Hovsepyan streets, Araratyan str. 1st և 2nd alleys own houses, Arshakunyats ave ․ 127 building, Nerkin Shengavit 6, 14, 16 streets private houses, Nerkin Shengavit 14 street 1st alley private houses, Mantashyan str ․ 4/1, 4/3, 4/4, 4/5, 4/6, 4/7 buildings, private houses on Mantashyan street, Bagratunyats ave. 34a, 36/1 buildings, Bagratunyats ave ․ 4th lane ․ 21, 38a buildings, YEGhtadosyan str. 12, 12/1, 12/2, 12/3, 12/5, 12/6, 12/7 buildings, Arshakunyats ave. 52/1 building և adjacent non-resident subscribers, Gyulbenkyan str. 31, 33 buildings, Kasyan str. 12 building և adjacent non-resident subscribers, 37 Arabkir street ․ 1a, 3/2; 39 փ ․ 1a, 2, 2/1, 16, 18/1 buildings և adjacent non-resident subscribers, Arabkir 35 street ․ 2-21; 39 փ ․ 1-26 own houses սեփական own houses on 47 street, adjacent non-resident subscribers, Komitas ave. 33 building և adjacent non-resident subscribers,



In Aragatsotn region:

11: 00-17: 00 Ujan village,



In Ararat region:

10: 00-16: 00 Newly opened և Sayat-Nova villages, Zorak և Darakert villages partially, Masis town: Kayaran և 2nd districts partially,

10: 30-14: 30 Azatavan village partially,

10: 30-16: 00 Bardzrashen village partially,

11: 00-16: 00 Narek village,



In Vayots Dzor region:

10: 00-16: 00 Vayk city: Shahumyan street մասն partial of Jermuk highway,

11: 00-15: 00 Yeghegnadzor city: Khorenatsi, Gladzoryan, Alaverdyan, Andranik, Zoravar Vardan, Kamo, Kirov, Mikoyan, Momik, Chalabyan, Sjak, Telavi, Isahakyan, Myasnikyan, Shahumyan, Spandaryan, Baghramyan streets partly, Yerghyan part ,



In Kotayk region:

11: 00-17: 00 Yeghvard city ոչ Non-resident subscribers near Zovuni community, Zinmas, “Semur & Co.” construction material production enterprise, “Brandy Factory” CJSC, “Armoil” CJSC, owner “GPlavchyan”, “Berriutyun” OJSC, “Byuregh” production company, “Caralance” LLC, “Ellipse” LLC, “MJKarapetyan” LLC, owner “TJHakobyan”, owner, “NJMuradyan”, Nati district, owner “SJPoghosyan”, “Tamara Ani” LLC, “Nakhshin” LLC, “Eurotrans” LLC, “Ayg” factory, “Nati” summer house, dairy products “Laura Mkrtichyan”, “Ar-Abats” restaurant, Geghashen և Kotayk villages partially, Dzoraghbyur Ջrver district partial



In Gegharkunik region:

11: 00–15: 00 Vardadzor community partial և adjacent non-resident subscribers,



In Tavush region:

11: 00-13: 00 Dilijan city, Getapnya և Kalinin streets partially.

You can call 1-80 և 0 8000 0 180 24 hours a day regarding consumed electricity, outages, your rights or responsibilities, as well as other issues.