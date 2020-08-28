In wake of shootings, retailers respond to consumer interest in Black-owned businesses By Reuters

2/2 © Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A banner to celebrate the IPO of online fashion house Farfetch is displayed on the facade of the of the NYSE in New York



By Victoria Waldersee and Melissa Fares

LISBON/NEW YORK (Reuters) – A day after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, searches for the term “Black-owned businesses” began to surge on Google (NASDAQ:) Trends, as social media users called out for suggestions on where to spend their money in a way that supported the Black community.

“I’d like to start a thread of Black-owned businesses to support in the Kenosha/Racine, Wisconsin area. Please add any more that you know of!” tweeted Nikki Francois in Wisconsin. “Mention some Black-owned businesses, I wanna support,” Briana Howington tweeted the same day.

The trend mirrors a peak in searches for the term “Black-owned businesses” on the Google search engine as well as spiking sales at Black-owned businesses in the U.S. and UK in the wake of George Floyd’s death in May, as consumers sought to support the Black community.

Some retailers have responded to the trend. Companies from health and beauty outlet Boots to luxury goods website Farfetch (NYSE:) and independent business platform Etsy (NASDAQ:) have struck deals…