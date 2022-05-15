In Vanadzor, almost all the lights in the park were damaged Morning

The “Human Rights” park located in Taron 4 district of Vanadzor was put into operation in 2020. The park was established within the framework of a subsidy program with the help of Vanadzor Municipality and the Government of the Republic of Armenia.

A total of about 50 million drams was spent for the construction of the park. The first open-air amphitheater in Vanadzor, alleys, lighting fixtures, benches were planned in the park. All those attributes are intended for all parks and gardens. An interesting solution has also been given, there is a half-size pool in front of the amphitheater, in which there are also fountains with light and sound effects, ”Vanadzor chief architect Suren Abovyan told Aravot.am.

Although the park had just been built and was in good condition, some citizens probably did not like it and decided to damage the lights of the park. “It simply came to our notice then. Someone probably thought of a game, grabbed a sign from the lights and smashed it with stones. In a word, it is barbaric. You should not treat your own home that badly. I can not imagine what evil they were filled with to do such a thing. “A few months ago, I noticed that one or two were damaged, but now all of them have been broken, there were no complete ones.”

According to Abovyan, up to 300 thousand drams will be needed to restore the damaged lighting fixtures. “We will probably discuss it on Monday to understand how it will be. Apparently, when we have an organization that serves our street lighting, we will include it and restore it. The cost is not as significant as the phenomenon is very bad. For the first time in 30 years, a park has been built in the district and is receiving such treatment. The question arises here, should such programs be continued in the suburbs at all or not? ”

In the near future, there are plans to build a park in another suburb of Bazum district of the city.

Tatevik GHAZARYAN

Photos by Suren Abovyan