On May 7 the Speaker of the Artsakh National Assembly Arthur Tovmasyan received the independent deputy of the RA National Assembly, the chairman of the World Committee of the Pan-Armenian Games Ishkhan Zakaryan. Arthur Tovmasyan highly assessed Ishkhan Zakaryan’s role in the parliamentary diplomacy, also in the organization of the Pan-Armenian Games. In this regard, Arthur Tovmasyan emphasized the holding of the 2019 Pan-Armenian Games at a high level in Artsakh.

During the meeting, the head of the parliament referred to the autumn war of 2020, the post-war realities, as well as the security, socio-economic problems of Artsakh. In this context, Arthur Tovmasyan used the role and significance of the Russian Federation, the mission of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh.

The interlocutors also expressed concern over the situation in the Republic of Armenia and regional developments.

Ishkhan Zakaryan is convinced that the problems of Armenia and Artsakh cannot be separated.

“In this period full of complicated and unstable geopolitical events, I predict the unity and solidarity of our people,” the RA MP emphasized.

From this point of view, Ishkhan Zakaryan stressed the need to provide literate, systemic and principled solutions to the problems.

Both sides pointed out the role of the Russian Federation as a reliable ally and guarantor of the security of the people of Artsakh.