In the run-up to U.S. election, drilling lobby promotes natural gas as ‘clean’ By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters An individual sees an online ad that operated on Facebook and was spent for by the American Petroleum Institute



2/2

By Valerie Volcovici, Andrew R.C. Marshall and Matthew Green

WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) – America’s most significant oil and gas lobby group is increase its marketing costs ahead of the November election to convince citizens that is a climate-friendly fuel, according to advertisement purchasing information.

The project by the American Petroleum Institute (API), targeted at more youthful citizens and some tight congressional races, becomes part of an international fight by the drilling market to relieve growing worries over the function of natural gas in driving environment modification.

U.S. Democratic governmental prospect Joe Biden last month revealed a $2 trillion strategy to shift the American economy far from nonrenewable fuel sources, consisting of natural gas, if he beats incumbent Donald Trump, who is a drilling supporter. Biden’s strategy would support environment lawsuits versus polluters who hide info about ecological and health threats.

In the 3 weeks following Biden’s environment statement on July 14, API increased its costs on Facebook (NASDAQ:-RRB- advertisements to an approximated average of $24,000 a day. That’s about 6 times its typical day-to-day costs …