Chairman of the RA Investigative Committee Argishti Kyaramyan received the delegation led by the Director General of the International Commission on Missing Persons Catherine Bomberger.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Kingdom of the Netherlands Tigran Balayan also took part in the meeting.

The Chairman of the Investigative Committee referred to the peculiarities of the pre-trial proceedings in the area of ​​missing persons, emphasizing the priorities of effective contacts with international organizations in this field.

Argishti Kyaramyan expressed his gratitude to the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Armenia, within the framework of the cooperation agreement signed between the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia and the International Commission on Missing Persons for the identification of 100 missing persons due to the Artsakh war in 2020. for support.

At the same time, an agreement was reached to ensure the continuation of work in this direction.

Catherine Bomberger presented the work done by the International Commission on Missing Persons and the current priorities.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the implementation of the required processes for the missing persons as a result of the Artsakh wars, and agreed to expand cooperation.