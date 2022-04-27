A workshop was organized in Yerevan to present a strategy for improving the quality of health services, during which the existing problems and their solutions were presented.

“As a result of step-by-step program reforms, we will have systemic reforms,” ​​announced the RA Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan at the beginning of the workshop, assuring that it will take place due to the presented strategic program.

According to the Minister, instead of separate measures taken during the previous years, its goal is to develop a single, harmonious action plan for all medical organizations.

“All this will contribute to the overall improvement of the quality of health services in our country. The quality indicators are very large, but we have tried to target acceptable limits. “Combining all our efforts, we will have the most accessible, safe patient-centered, cost-effective health services in our country,” the minister said.

Anahit Avanesyan said that in the coming years they tried to take realistic targets in order to implement it.

“Certification of medical workers is one of the points of strategy. “The physical condition of the medical centers and the urgency of the equipment are very important, but, first of all, it is the medical staff who provide the medical care and its quality,” the minister said.

More details in the video.



