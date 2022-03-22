Sedrak Mamulyan, President of the “Development and Preservation of Armenian Culinary Traditions” NGO, plans to create a culinary theater in the near future, where all the works, fairy tales and poems with a reference to the national cuisine will be staged.

“We work, we do not just brag, we earn money. We have already staged Hovhannes Tumanyan’s “False Hunter” on a pilot basis. Let me say that it turned out very well. The director and the actors did a wonderful job. Everything was very beautiful.

We will still announce about this program. This time we did not speak about the project, as the performance was experimental, “the chef told Aysor.am, noting that the performances will take place at” Megeryan Carpet “company.

At the same time, the president of the “Development and Preservation of Armenian Culinary Traditions” NGO reminded that for 8 years now, together with the mentioned company, they have been presenting the national cuisine and carpet weaving.

There is also Sedrak Mamulyan culinary studio-training center in the company.