“Before the revolution of 2018, we had presentable, understandable, acceptable foreign relations in front of the world. “From the second half of 2018, when the government, which became an amateur and then turned into a capitulator, began to distort our foreign relations, our people faced a bloody ‘catastrophic war,'” Artak Zakaryan, former RA Deputy Defense Minister and member of the Republican Supreme Body, said during a rally in France. political mistakes.

Artak Zakaryan emphasized that even today the current government continues the genocidal policy of unilateral concessions with the opposite – bringing the state to its knees.

“Under the name of the peace agenda, our country has been put to a geopolitical auction, where there is no Armenian interest, where Armenia is again rolling towards the next possible war for foreign interests,” said Zakaryan.

According to him, in the case when the ruling power of the country not only does not understand anything from the foreign policy, but is also dependent on the enemy forces, new disasters are inevitable.

“When your country is ruled by capitulated forces that do not understand anything about foreign policy and are dependent on hostile interests, nothing good can be expected. It is naive to think that these authorities will bring peace. “Their actions, consciously or unconsciously, lead to a new adventure,” said Zakaryan.