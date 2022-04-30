According to Nikol Pashinyan’s rhetoric, the international community is Turkey և Azerbaijan, said Arthur Vanetsyan, the leader of the “I have honor” parliamentary faction and the leader of the “Homeland” party, at a press conference in Freedom Square, responding to the Prime Minister’s statement that the international community demands lowering the bar in Artsakh.

“For the last 30 years, there is no document by which the international community has demanded that we lower the bar of Artsakh’s status. “Instead, we have Ali’s statement in 2016 that he was being forced to recognize Artsakh’s independence behind closed doors,” said Arthur Vanetsyan.