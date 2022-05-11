“Heratsi” analytical center continues to study the data regularly published by the Statistical Committee, according to which 8707 deaths were registered in January-March 2022, which is 5% higher than the same period last year և 20% higher in 2018- From the average of 2020. YSMU Rector Armen Muradyan informs about that on his Facebook page.

“The analysis by regions shows that the increase in mortality this year was higher in Lori – 22%, Gegharkunik – 15% and Vayots Dzor – 10%. In Tavush և In Syunik the mortality rate decreased by 3%, while in the capital it remained almost unchanged.

In the structure of mortality, as in previous years, the leading causes of death are diseases of the circulatory system – 55%, neoplasms – 15%, diseases of the respiratory system – 10% և KOVID-19 – 8%.

At the same time, if in 2022 the number of deaths due to COVID-19 decreased by 31%, then it increased by 10% from diseases of the circulatory system, and from diseases of the respiratory system – by 33%. Correspondingly, the death rate is higher than the average for 2018-2020 – 19% of diseases of the circulatory system, and 18% of diseases of the respiratory system.

Excess mortality is still present in the European Union, but it has been reduced from 23.4% in December 2021 to 7.4% in February 2022 (comparable to February 2021 at 6.1%).

In the first three months of the current year, the mortality rate of children aged 0-1 had a positive dynamics, which decreased by 9% compared to the same period last year, and by 7% compared to the average for 2018-2020.

Unfortunately, according to official statistics, 4 cases of maternal mortality were registered in the first quarter of 2022; the maternal mortality rate was 49.4 points per 100,000 live births, which is the highest figure in the last 5 years.

Population mortality is one of the most important demographic tsunamis, the regular monitoring of which, as a result of which evidence-based decision-making contributes to the effectiveness of public health programs.