At the European Youth Boxing Championships in Bulgaria, the Armenian team continues to have successful competitions under the leadership of the senior coach of that age group Vazgen Badalyan.
According to the FAA, Avetik Hovakimyan had such a big advantage over his Turkish opponent in the 92 kg weight category that the ring referee had to stop the fight in the third round due to his health.
Ares Hakobyan (67 kg) and Hamlet Adamyan (80 kg) also won over their rivals, with Aren Aslamazyan (51 kg) also having a clear advantage.
Ashot HAKOBYAN
