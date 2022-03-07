It is the 10th day of the Russian-Ukrainian war. The situation does not weaken. The opposite. Ukrainian and Russian media report that the airport in Gostomel, about ten kilometers from the Ukrainian capital Kiev, was shelled.

Early yesterday morning, hostilities broke out in the area of ​​the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, which is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. As a result of the shooting, a building located in the territory of the nuclear power plant complex was set on fire. Ukrainian experts say that if it explodes, the consequences will be more terrible than in the case of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. According to Ukrainian sources, Chernigov and Zhytomyr, which border the Kiev region to the west and north, are being shelled.

The conflicting parties agreed yesterday to provide a humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians. However, this refers to the settlements where military operations are taking place. More than 1 million people have already left Ukraine, they are moving to neighboring Eastern European countries, Moldova.

Lilya Arzumanova, an Armenian living in Kiev, told “Aravot” that if it was relatively calm in Kiev yesterday, explosions were heard regularly yesterday, they think that the Ukrainian anti-aircraft system is working. He also says about the use of the humanitarian corridor, although it refers to the cities under fire, but there is no information on how it will be organized, transport will be provided or not, who will ensure the transportation of people and so on.

“You can not go from one district to another in Kiev, especially with adults and children. “The area is very large, and, nevertheless, there is a danger,” says Lilya. She is a citizen of Armenia, her husband is also Armenian, she has been living in Ukraine for a long time, she is a citizen of that country, they have a 9-year-old daughter.

They are in their apartment, they have not moved to a shelter or basement of the building yet, they think it is safer at home. “We do not live near the metro, and now thousands of people live in the metro. You know, the sounds of explosions are constantly heard, but the battles are taking place under Kiev, it has happened 2-3 times in Kiev itself. The projectile fell on a residential building. The anti-aircraft force hit a rocket yesterday, the network providing our heating system was damaged. But in Kiev everything works: gas, water, electricity, ambulance and fire service. It can be said that Kiev has not been hit yet, yet. “But the situation around Kiev is very bad, everything outside Kiev is destroyed,” says Lilya.

He says there is almost nothing left in the shops, the same in the pharmacies, but the residents are provided with bread. There are humanitarian headquarters for support, there are food, medicine and other basic necessities for the residents.

Lilya says that although the Armenian embassy in Ukraine has stated that if we reach the border, we can cross the border without a visa and come to Armenia, but it is almost a big problem to get from one end of Ukraine to the other, the European border. “Of course, there is no transport, we do not have a car, we can not find a taxi to transport it, they do not work, it is dangerous. The territorial defense of Ukraine inspects the cars, stops them, it is a patrol hour.

Men are not let go. At the train station, people wait for days to be able to board a train. ”

Earlier they had not even thought of leaving the country, first they did not want to leave their husband alone and at least go out with a child, and then everyone hoped that the hostilities would not last more than 2-3 days. “I am more afraid of the road now than of staying in the building. Our relatives moved from Kharkov to a neighboring city, the journey took 14 hours instead of an hour. Can you imagine the situation? “Besides, our life is arranged here, Kiev is our city, my heart already feels sorry for two countries, Armenia and Ukraine,” says Lilyan.

He says Kiev has become unrecognizable, it is not allowed to leave after 20:00 in the evening. “They announced that whoever comes out will be considered a saboteur. “You can not imagine what a horrible sight it is during the curfew, a dead city, the lights of the apartments are turned off, there is no one outside, no car, no breath.”

Lilya says that they, like the Ukrainians, despite the terrible situation, are in a positive mood, she says that everyone is sure that the victory will be theirs. “Russian speakers are not offended here, and there are many Russian speakers in Kiev. On the other hand, many who have close relatives in Russia are very worried about what will happen to them in Russia. Both sides are confused and worried. “

Nelli BABAYAN

“Aravot” daily

05.03.2022: